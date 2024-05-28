Time for change has come, says Tharoor in Chandigarh

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Time for a change has come and it will be known to all on June 4.” Supporting the formation of the INDIA bloc, he said alliances have always worked for the country for a stable government. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, along with former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, interacting with the media at Chandigarh Press Club on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

During a joint press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club with former Chhatisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Tharoor said, “We are confident that the change has come in the minds of the people.”

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, he said the day is not far when he will change the Constitution.

“The autonomous institutions of the country are working for Modi,” he said, adding that the autonomy of all institutions, including Election Commission, Information Commission and CAG, etc., has been taken away. He said Parliament is meant to hold the government accountable but this government has made Parliament a notice board for the government’s decisions.

The senior Congress leader said, “The Prime Minister talks about Muslims, ‘mullahs’, ‘mujra’ and ‘mangalsutra’, but the ‘M’ is silent on important issues like ‘mehangai’ and the situation of Manipur.” Tharoor stressed that the Prime Minister should talk about these serious issues as they directly affect the lives of people.

Hailed Nehru on his death anniversary

On the death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of free India Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the senior Congress leader hailed Nehru for bringing real democracy to the country. He said if a ‘chai wala’ was able to become our Prime Minister, it was because of the legacy and values left by Nehru in the last 70 years. This is the beauty of democracy but at present this democracy is in danger and the people of the country have to understand. That they must save it, he added.

Tharoor tries hand in Punjabi

When asked to speak in Punjabi, Tharoor said he will never say “sub changa si kyuki kuch changa nahi hai”. He said issues like unemployment are ailing Punjab and people are leaving the country.