BJP chief Nadda preps for Bihar assembly polls, asks MPs to reach out to voters

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 23:04 IST

Setting the stage for electioneering for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday instructed party leaders who are Members of Parliament to prepare for sampark or outreach across the state, covering every booth. He also reiterated that the MPs will have to ensure not only the victory of the BJP candidates but of those of the allies as well.

According to party functionaries aware of the details, September has been designated as the month for outreach and MPs have been instructed to visit at least two panchayats everyday and organise meetings in small groups to avoid violating the protocol for social distancing to stem the possible spread of the Covid-19 virus. The Panchayats that the MPs have to visit are those which do not fall in their own constituencies.

“All leaders including the MPs will have to hold meetings at the Shakti Kendra level (a cluster of booths) apart from holding at least one virtual rally every day,” said a person privy to the meeting.

“Each MP will have to cover at least 60 panchayats through September. All senior leaders, including state cabinet ministers have been asked to convey the achievements of the NDA government in the state and at the Centre. They will also have to reach out to prominent people across sections for canvassing purposes,” said a second person aware of the details.

MPs have also been instructed to ensure that they are present in their constituencies on four days, September 17 for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, September 25 for Deen Dayal Upadhayay’s birth anniversary and October 2, for Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and ensure there is participation from the party cadre as well.

Nadda has already held two rounds of meetings with Central ministers from the state and with the state cabinet ministers to chalk out the electioneering plan and work on the poll planks that will be pivoted around the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government at the state level.

Though the Election Commission, mandated to decide the schedule of the general elections and the assembly elections, is yet to announce a date for the Bihar assembly polls, it is likely that the election will be held in October–November. The term of the current assembly expires on November 26.

The election comes in the midst of a global pandemic and at a time when the state is also reeling under floods.

The BJP has also refuted rumours of differences between allies; after LJP president Chirag Paswan attacked JDU leader and CM Nitish Kumar for failing to deliver on the promises made to the people of the state.