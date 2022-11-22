BJP says actors were paid to walk with Rahul Gandhi, Congress says, 'Those who joined....'

After Pooja Bhatt, Sushant Singh, Amol Palekar, Riya Sen, Rashmi Desai walked with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, several BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya Rane, on Tuesday, claimed actors are paid to walk with the Congress leader. In support, a WhatsApp forward bearing no name was shared which calls for the participation of actors in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the WhatsApp message, the actors can choose the time slot to walk with Rahul Gandhi for 15 minutes in November in exchange for the ‘best possible cost’.

The Congress replied and said this show how desperately the BJP is trying the discredit the yatra. Those who have joined Bharat Joda Yatra are standing for the cause & for our nation.

1/2 Proof? Clearly shows how desperately bjp is trying to discredit the yatra. Such bogus WhatsApp images are being shown as proofs. No name, no numbers. It is bjp which masters the art of arm- twisting celebrities to portray artificial support for them not congress. https://t.co/5TnBTaNsaL — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) November 22, 2022

"Other than refurbishing Rahul Gandhi’s credential as a leader, all that his Yatra has achieved is enable rise of a self serving coterie around him, which is doing more harm by this kind of paid PR. But who are these people willing to associate with Rahul even for some money?" Amit Malviya tweeted.

Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said the cited WhatsApp forward has no name, no number and does not hold water at all. "It is the BJP which masters the art of armtwisting celebrities to portray artificial support for them, not Congress," Sawant tweeted.

Other than refurbishing Rahul Gandhi’s credential as a leader, all that his Yatra has achieved is enable rise of a self serving coterie around him, which is doing more harm by this kind of paid PR.



But who are these people willing to associate with Rahul even for some money? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/5eRSMpAUso — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 22, 2022

"Don't we remember tweets of celebrities on petrol diesel rates during UPA govt & during farmers' protest? Everyone knows that it takes courage to stand against autocratic & divisive bjp agenda," he said adding that those who have joined Bharat Joda Yatra are standing for the cause and for our nation.

"BJP'S attempt to belittle their honesty and malign their characters only shows how correct the stand of artists is. Today's statement of PM against Bharat Joda Yatra & such malicious propaganda from bjp only reaffirms our resolve and proves that the yatra is on the right track," the Congress leader said.

