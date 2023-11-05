close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘BJP, Cong smaller organisations than AAP’, says Kejriwal in Haryana

‘BJP, Cong smaller organisations than AAP’, says Kejriwal in Haryana

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Nov 05, 2023 04:16 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party, that stormed to power in Punjab last year by winning 92 of 117 seats, is looking to repeat its success in Haryana next year.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, calling them ‘smaller’ organisations than his Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a rally in Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday. (X/ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a rally in Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday. (X/ANI)

“I can say this with challenge that Congress and BJP are smaller organisations than the AAP. They are not even the 10th part the size of the Aam Aadmi Party... An organisation is formed when people have hopes from that organisation... If the Congress or the BJP would go to any village and ask people to join them, no one would come forward”, Kejriwal said at a rally in Haryana's Rohtak.

“But when an AAP worker goes to a village and asks people to join them, even the children in every house say that they want to join the AAP. Why? People have hope from the AAP”, he added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Today, it (AAP) is the third biggest party in the country in just 11 years, after BJP and Congress. Modi ji is afraid of this. He is afraid that the speed at which the AAP is going ahead, it will move every party out of the picture just like they did in Delhi and Punjab”, the Delhi chief minister added.

Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over raids by the Enforcement Directorate. “You can commit whatever crime you want and then join their (BJP) party to get protection. Who is corrupt? The one caught and jailed by the ED is not corrupt, the real corrupt is that who went to the BJP fearing the ED. The one who is sent to jail by the ED but has not joined the BJP yet, then that person is 'kattar' honest”, he added.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal skips ED summons in excise policy case; pens letter

The Aam Aadmi Party, that stormed to power in Punjab last year by winning 92 of 117 seats, is looking to repeat its success in Haryana next year. In the 2019 assembly election, the AAP had secured less than 60,000 votes in 46 assembly seats it contested in the state where Kejriwal was born.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out