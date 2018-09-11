BJP, Congress fight over fuel prices goes into graphic detail on Twitter

The BJP and Congress engaged in a duel on Twitter using graphical images as they sought to put forth their versions of the “truth” on rising fuel prices.

As Congress-led opposition parties went on a nation-wide Bharat Bandh over rising fuel prices, BJP on Monday put out two graphics, headlined ‘Truth of Hike in Petroleum Prices’ with prominent images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While one image showed graphs displaying the rise in prices of petrol since 2004 when Congress had come to power, the other showed similar graphs of diesel.

These sought to make a point that the rise in prices since BJP came to power was lowest in terms of percentage compared to the increase when Congress was ruling.

Truth of hike in petrol prices! pic.twitter.com/hES7murfIL — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

In its counter, Congress put out several images put out by Twitteratti mocking the BJP’s graphics. One image had a cutout of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, crying and begging with folded hands — taken from her upcoming film Sui Dhaga — claiming that BJP treated people as fools.

Another had yoga guru Ramdev doing a complicated yoga pose in place of the last graph and yet another had the whole image turned upside down, while some had arrows directed at Modi.

Congress took on the BJP over the Rafale deal also, with a few images linking the BJP’s graphics to the Modi government’s new deal on the fighter jets.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 17:02 IST