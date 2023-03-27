BJP mocks Priyanka's ‘Rahul studied at Harvard’ remark, Cong says ‘pity their…'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remark on her brother and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's qualification has triggered a war of words between the grand old party and the BJP. Addressing a protest rally at Rajghat in New Delhi against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi said her brother studied at Harvard and Cambridge – one of the top universities in the world – but still they call him a "Pappu". (Also Read | Rahul Gandhi shares Priyanka's fiery ‘Tricolour’ speech: ‘this is our heritage’) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi speaks during the party's 'Satyagraha' against disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, at Rajghat in New Delhi.(PTI)

“When they came to know that he is not Pappu and lakhs of people are walking with him, they got disturbed over the questions he raised in Parliament to which they don't have answers,” Priyanka said, referring to the recently-concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul. “They have to do all this to stop just one person.”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that none of Rahul Gandhi's election affidavits mention a degree from Harvard, claiming that Priyanka was lying about her brother's qualification.

“None of Rahul Gandhi’s election affidavits mention a degree from Harvard. Priyanka Vadra, just like her disqualified brother, is lying. Is there anything about the family that is not fake?” asked Malviya.

Congress's social media head Supriya Shrinate hit back at Malviya saying Rahul Gandhi studied at Harvard but had to be shifted to another US university due to security concerns in the aftermath of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

“She said studied at both degree from Cambridge,” Shrinate said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said BJP will never understand why a person has to change schools and colleges because of security threats.

“BJP IT cell continues to embarrass itself with its degree from WhatsApp University and specialization in Fake News,” Gogoi slammed Malviya whose tweet has been flagged in the past by Twitter as ‘manipulated media’. “Pity their ignorance.”

On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP over Rahul's disqualification from Lok Sabha membership and alleged that the Congress leader was disqualified for questioning the prime minister's link with industrialist Gautam Adani.

"This country's prime minister is a coward. Take me to jail but the truth is this country's prime minister is a coward. He is hiding behind his power and (he) is arrogant. But this country's tradition is that people reply to an arrogant king. This country recognises an arrogant king. This country knows the truth," she said.

