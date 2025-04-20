BJP distances itself from Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Supreme Court: ‘Always respected judiciary’

The Bharatiya Janata Party distanced itself from its MP Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh's remark on the Supreme Court, with party president JP Nadda saying that he has instructed both the leaders and all members to not make such statements. Nishikant Dubey's criticism of the Supreme Court also drew strong ire from the Congress. (PTI)

“The BJP completely rejects these statements,” Nadda posted on X.

Dubey courted controversy on Saturday by escalating his criticism of the apex court and accusing it of inciting a "religious war" in the country. He said that under Article 368, only Parliament has the authority to make laws, while the top court's role is limited to interpreting them.

He also said that India is deeply rooted in the traditions of Lord Ram, Krishna, Sita, Radha, the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the 51 Shakti Peeths, with a Sanatan tradition that is spread across thousands of years.

Dubey claimed that the Supreme Court asks for documents when it is about matters like Ram temple issue, Gyanvapi Mosque, however "when it comes to the mosques built after the arrival of the Mughals, you say there are no documents to show". He further added, "In this country, only and only the Supreme Court is responsible for inciting religious wars."

‘BJP completely reject these statements’

Nadda took to X to dismiss Dubey's remarks and said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements nor does it ever support such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements."

"Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions because as a party we believe that all the courts of the country including the Supreme Court are an integral part of our democracy and are the strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution," he wrote in Hindi, adding that he has instructed "both of them and everyone else not to make such statements".

Meanwhile, Dinesh Sharma, who is also a former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was also critical of the Supreme Court. He said that no one can direct the Parliament or the President.