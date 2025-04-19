‘Trying to weaken Supreme Court’: Congress reacts to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately targeting the Supreme Court, following remarks by party MP Nishikant Dubey. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI FILE)

Ramesh said the ruling party is trying to “weaken” the apex court because it has held the government accountable on key issues such as electoral bonds.

“They are trying to weaken the Supreme Court. The BJP is engaged in cutting down and undermining the powers that the Constitution grants to the Supreme Court,” Ramesh told reporters.

“Constitutional functionaries, ministers, BJP MPs are speaking against the Supreme Court simply because it is saying that laws must not violate the basic structure of the Constitution,” he added.

He said that the Congress party wants the Supreme Court to be fully independent, impartial, and that the powers granted to it by the Constitution should be fully respected.

“Different voices are being raised deliberately to target the Supreme Court. On several issues, such as electoral bonds, the recent Waqf matter, and the pending case regarding the Election Commission, the Supreme Court has said that the government's actions were unconstitutional,” claimed Jairam Ramesh.

Nishikant Dubey accuses Supreme Court of “inciting religious war”

Earlier, Nishikant Dubey escalated his criticism of the Supreme Court, accusing it of inciting a “religious war” in the country.

He said that under Article 368, only Parliament has the authority to make laws, while the Supreme Court's role is limited to interpreting them.

“Article 368 states that only the Parliament has the authority to make laws in this country. The Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law. But now the Supreme Court is saying that the President should decide what to do within three months, and the Governor should decide what to do within three months,” Dubey told news agency ANI.

Dubey also said that India is deeply rooted in the traditions of Lord Ram, Krishna, Sita, Radha, the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the 51 Shakti Peeths, with a Sanatan tradition that spans thousands of years.

“When the issue of the Ram temple arises, you (Supreme Court) say ‘show documents’; when the issue of Krishna Janmabhoomi comes up in Mathura, you will say 'show documents'; when it comes to the Gyanvapi Mosque, you will again say ‘show documents’. But when it comes to the mosques built after the arrival of the Mughals, you say there are no documents to show,” claimed the BJP MP from Godda in Jharkhand.