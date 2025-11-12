Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

'BJP, EC openly stealing votes': Rahul Gandhi shares post claiming same person casting vote in multiple polls

PTI |
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 10:06 pm IST

"And to cover up this theft, all evidence is being erased," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and Election Commission are colluding to carry out "vote chori" and "murder of democracy" is playing out live.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks during an election meeting at Shishabari, in Purnia on Sunday. (AICC/ANI Photo)(AICC )
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks during an election meeting at Shishabari, in Purnia on Sunday. (AICC/ANI Photo)(AICC )

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a post of the Congress claiming that a person voted in the Haryana, Delhi and Bihar polls.

"Millions of BJP members openly roam around different states casting votes.

"And to cover up this theft, all evidence is being erased," Gandhi alleged in his post.

"The BJP and EC are together openly stealing votes - the murder of democracy is happening live," he also said.

Rahul Gandhi on ‘vote chori’

Rahul Gandhi has been alleging "vote chori" by the BJP in collusion with the EC.

The polling in the two-phase Bihar Assembly polls concluded on November 11, with the result due on November 14.

Also Read | Late by two minutes, Rahul Gandhi does 10 push-ups at Congress training camp in MP

The exit polls have largely predicted an NDA victory, easily cornering over 122 seats (majority mark) in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.

Axis My India predicted that the NDA may win between 121-141 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan 98-118 seats.

Today's Chanakya forecast that while the BJP and its allies would get 160 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats), the RJD and its allies would bag 77 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats).

Similarly, Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA could get between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats. Dainik Bhaskar, too, has predicted NDA's victory with a similar count — 145-160 seats for the BJP and its allies and 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Exit Poll 2025 on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Exit Poll 2025 on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'BJP, EC openly stealing votes': Rahul Gandhi shares post claiming same person casting vote in multiple polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On