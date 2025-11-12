'BJP, EC openly stealing votes': Rahul Gandhi shares post claiming same person casting vote in multiple polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and Election Commission are colluding to carry out "vote chori" and "murder of democracy" is playing out live. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks during an election meeting at Shishabari, in Purnia on Sunday. (AICC/ANI Photo)(AICC )

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a post of the Congress claiming that a person voted in the Haryana, Delhi and Bihar polls.

"Millions of BJP members openly roam around different states casting votes.

"And to cover up this theft, all evidence is being erased," Gandhi alleged in his post.

"The BJP and EC are together openly stealing votes - the murder of democracy is happening live," he also said.

Rahul Gandhi on ‘vote chori’

Rahul Gandhi has been alleging "vote chori" by the BJP in collusion with the EC.

The polling in the two-phase Bihar Assembly polls concluded on November 11, with the result due on November 14.

The exit polls have largely predicted an NDA victory, easily cornering over 122 seats (majority mark) in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.

Axis My India predicted that the NDA may win between 121-141 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan 98-118 seats.

Today's Chanakya forecast that while the BJP and its allies would get 160 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats), the RJD and its allies would bag 77 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats).

Similarly, Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA could get between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats. Dainik Bhaskar, too, has predicted NDA's victory with a similar count — 145-160 seats for the BJP and its allies and 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan.