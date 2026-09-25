BJP names organisational general secretaries in several election-bound states

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed organisational general secretaries for several states including the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab.

The BJP’s new functionaries will oversee organisational work across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Madhya Pradesh. (HT Photo)

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Known as ‘Sangathan Mantris’ these functionaries are a key link between the party and its ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

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With the appointment of these 24 functionaries across states, close on the heels of designating state in-charges, the party has set in motion an organisational revamp.

Joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash has been given charge of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Goa and he will be based in Mumbai.

Saudan Singh, who is also a joint general secretary (organisation) has been given charge of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. He will be based in Bhubaneswar. Senior functionary V Satish has been appointed coordinator for SC/ST Front, Parliamentary Office in Delhi while Nagendra will oversee the work related to senior workers.

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In Madhya Pradesh, where the post had been lying vacant since the removal of Hitanand Sharma, the party has now given charge to Chandrashekhar who has earlier overseen work in Delhi and Rajasthan. Pawan Rana will oversee work in Delhi and Haryana.

Phanindranath Sharma will oversee poll-bound Uttarakhand, while Dharampal will be based in Uttar Pradesh and Mantri Srinivasulu will be in charge of Punjab. In Goa, where the post had been vacant for long, Shivprakash will be in charge.

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“The position of Sangathan Mantris is critical in maintaining the communication between the party and the Sangh. They also act as sounding boards and have a macro view of issues related to the organisation and electoral politics. These positions in several states such as Goa, MP, Andhra Pradesh had been vacant although there were functionaries at the regional level… but with their appointment it has become clear that the new team under Nitin Nabin is all set,” said a party functionary.