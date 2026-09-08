New generation must be global, yet aware of its roots: Yogi in Andhra Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for preparing a new generation that was global, rooted and equipped with modern technology. CM Yogi Adityanath with former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during the Silver Jubilee programme of the ‘Swarna Bharat Trust’ in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

He was speaking at a programme on the 25th Foundation Day celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust at Venkatachalam (Nellore) in Andhra Pradesh.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our goal is to prepare a new generation that is both global and rooted, equipped with modern technology, yet with India in its heart, pride in its culture, awareness of its roots, sensitivity towards society, and a spirit of ‘Nation First’,” he said, according to a press release.

“Technology does not discriminate, and New India has connected the strength of villages with new technology,” he added. Praising the Swarna Bharat Trust, he said it was connecting underprivileged children to the mainstream of education in the same manner as the Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas are working in Uttar Pradesh. Both shared the same vision, he said.

“In 2001, one individual began a journey of social service while being in governance, and today he is the Prime Minister of India. In the same year, another journey of social service began, which stands before us today in the form of Swarna Bharat Trust. Twenty-five years later, the destination of both journeys is the same: Viksit Bharat. When the government and society move in the same direction, share the same resolve, and make collective efforts toward achieving the goal, results are bound to come,” he said.

As Yogi arrived for the programme, children welcomed him and the venue reverberated with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ there. He described former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was present on the occasion, as a cultural and spiritual bridge between North and South India. He said through institutions such as Akshara School and Swarna Bharati Vidya Mandir, innovative work is also being done to provide quality education to children from rural and BPL families.

CM OFFERS PRAYERS AT TIRUMALA TEMPLE

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.Temple priests accorded him a traditional welcome and temple honours upon his arrival.The CM had darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The priests later presented him with Theertha Prasadam (sacred food) and Sesha Vastram (sacred cloth).

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Adityanath said he was privileged to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the sacred shrine and described Tirumala as a spiritually vibrant abode of Shri Hari Vishnu.He praised the TTD authorities for the arrangements, cleanliness and spiritual ambience and prayed for the continued blessings of Shri Hari Vishnu on Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and the entire country.

Adityanath recalled the role of Jagadguru Ramanujacharya in strengthening the spiritual and cultural bond between northern and southern India centuries ago.