BJP ends 25-year Left rule in Tripura

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) on Saturday ended 25-year-long Left rule in the northeastern state, together bagging 33 seats, three more than the half-way mark.

The saffron party of its own emerged victorious in 26 seats and is leading in nine others out of 59 seats for which elections were held. The IPFT, a tribal dominated party, bagged seven seats and is leading in one.

The CPI(M) won 11 seats and is ahead in five, a significant drop from its tally of 51 seats in 2013 assembly elections.

BJP state president Biplab Deb won the Banamalipur seat that had elected Congress’s Gopal Roy for three consecutive terms since 2003.

Sudip Roy Barman from Agartala, Dilip Das from Barjala, Surajit Dutta from Ramnagar and Biswabondhu Sen from Dharmanagar were other prominent BJP winners.

Chief minister Manik Sarkar is leading against BJP nominee Pratima Bhowmik by 3278 votes in Dhanpur constituency.

Counting of votes is still in progress.

The BJP drew blank in the last assembly elections.

Showing ‘V’ sign after the trend showed a BJP surge in the state, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the mandate was against the misgovernance of the CPI(M)-led left Front government.

“People welcomed BJP in Tripura to get rid of corrupt Left government,” he said.

This time CPM contested in 56 seats while its coalition partners CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc contested in one seat each.

The BJP contested in 50 seats and its alliance partner – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) contested nines seats.

Polling was deferred to March 12 in Charilam (Reserved-Tribal) seat due to the death of CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma.