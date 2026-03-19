BJP fields new joinee Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur, CM Himanta from Jalukbari in first Assam election candidate list

Bordoloi, MP from Nagaon, on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a day after resigning from the Congress.

The first list also features Pradyut Bordoloi, who joined party after quitting Congress. Bordoloi has been fielded from Assam's Dispur assembly seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the first list of 88 candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections , fielding chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the Jalukbari seat.

Bordoloi, in his resignation, cited differences and allegations of being humiliated.

Bordoloi said that the decision to quit Congress and join the BJP was not an easy one and was taken with a lot of difficulty.

“I had joined Congress when I was 16 years old, and the party has played a significant role in shaping my life and has given me a lot. But in recent years, I was feeling insulted, sidelined and suffocated in the party,” an earlier HT report quoted him as saying.

“I have joined the BJP to do something better for the people of Assam. I feel I will be able to offer my services to the party and help make Assam one of the best states in the country. I look forward to working for the welfare of all communities in Assam together with my new colleagues,” Bordoloi added.

Congress on Bordoloi's exit Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday called the resignation Bordoloi unfortunate, but a personal decision.

“We view his decision as unfortunate. The Congress gave him a ticket in the last Lok Sabha election. In the current Assembly election, the party also gave a ticket to a member of his family (Bordoloi’s son Prateek from the Margherita seat). Yet he remains upset for personal reasons,” Gogoi said in Dibrugarh on his arrival from Delhi.

On a question about the party’s stand regarding the candidature of Bordoloi’s son, Gogoi said, “I have sympathy and moral support for Prateek Bordoloi. Whatever decision he wishes to take, I will speak on behalf of the party.”