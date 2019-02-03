“BJP gone but oppression still continuing in Madhya Pradesh,” says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati hit out at the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh saying that oppression is still continuing in the state.

“There is significant relief among the people after the BJP could not form government in Madhya Pradesh. However, the initial work done by the new (Congress) government has not generated much satisfaction among the people. The atmosphere of oppression is still prevailing,” Mayawati said according to a statement released by the party.

The short statement in Lucknow came after she reviewed the party’s preparedness in various states for the upcoming parliamentary election.

Instructions were also issued to party workers to rectify shortcomings and focus on preparations for the election, the statement said.

The BSP fought the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh alone. It has two members in the 231-member house. The party decided to back the Congress which won 114 seats, to form the government which was sworn in on December 17 ending a 15-year rule by the BJP.

But relations between the Congress and the BSP have been uneasy with BSP MLA Rambai Singh going public twice in four days last month with her grouse at not being given a ministerial berth.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 18:27 IST