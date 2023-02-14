BJP got 614 cr from donations, Congress 95 cr in FY 2021-22: ADR report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received ₹614.6 crore through donations, followed by Congress which received ₹95.4 cr last year, a report released by poll watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed on Tuesday.

The total donations, above ₹20,000, declared by the national parties for last fiscal year was ₹780.77 cr from 7,141 donations.

“A total of ₹614.626 cr from 4,957 donations was declared by BJP followed by ₹95.45 cr from 1,255 donations declared by INC. The donations declared by BJP are more than three times the aggregate declared by Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), National People’s Party (NPEP) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) for the same period,” the report stated.

For the 16th year in a row, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared it did not receive any donations over ₹20,000.

“The total donations of the national parties during FY 2021-22 increased by ₹187.026 cr, an increase of 31.50% from the previous financial year 2020-21,” the report stated.

For BJP, the donations rose from ₹477.545 cr during 2020-21 to ₹614.626 crore during 2021-22, seeing a 28.71% rise.

“INC’s donations increased from ₹74.524 cr during FY 2020-21 to ₹95.459 cr during FY 2021-22, a 28.09%rise). While INC’s donations decreased by 46.39% between FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21,” the report added.

“In comparison to the previous financial year, the decrease in donations declared by CPI(M) was 22.06% ( ₹2.846 cr), and by NPEP was 40.50% ( ₹24.10 lakh).”

Of the total, 2,551 donations were made by corporate/business sectors amounting to ₹625.883 cr (80.16% of total donations) while 4,506 individual donors donated ₹153.328 cr (19.6379% of total donations) to the parties during FY 2021-22.

“2,068 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to BJP ( ₹548.808 cr) while 2,876 individual donors donated ₹65.774 cr to the party during FY 2021-22,” the report said.

“INC received a total of ₹54.567 cr via 170 donations from corporate/business sectors and ₹40.892 cr via 1,085 individual donors during FY 2021-22.”

According to ADR, BJP ( ₹548.808 cr) received “more than seven times the total amount ( ₹77.075 cr) of corporate donations declared by all other national parties in the past one year.