Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a workshop for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs called Sansad Karyashala, where a resolution was passed on GST (goods and services tax) reforms ahead of the party’s nationwide outreach to highlight the benefits of the move. BJP: GST relief must be passed on to people

The party passed a resolution thanking Modi for the GST reforms announced recently. Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal moved the resolution that was later unanimously adopted. The reforms were described as a “triumph of governance and a promise kept to the people of India”.

“These far-reaching changes, embody our unity, fairness and shared growth. Now it is the duty of every trader to pass on each rupee of relief to the consumer, turning reforms into ease of living, greater demand, and a more prosperous economy,” the resolution said.

Prime Minister Modi had in his Independence Day address announced that the government was working on GST reforms, which will be rolled out on September 22.

The BJP lawmakers described the reforms as “bold and citizen-friendly” and pointed out that the GST, which replaced what was once a “cumbersome” tax regime of VAT and multiple taxes, brought “fairness, simplicity, and strengthened the economy”.

“In just eight years, the GST taxpayer base has more than doubled from 66 lakh in 2017 to over 1.5 crore today, and annual collections have surged to more than ₹22 lakh crore in FY 2024–25, growing at a CAGR of over 18%. GST collections have now reached close to ₹2 lakh crore a month, much higher than when this historic reform was implemented. A Deloitte survey confirms that 85% of businesses,

The BJP is hopeful that the reforms will have a significant impact on its electoral prospects in the upcoming set of state elections, beginning with Bihar in a month from now.

According to a person aware of the details, all party leaders, particularly ministers, MPs and MLAs have been instructed to carry out outreach about the reforms and how they will benefit people.

“Rates on essentials like food and medicines as well as prices of electronic goods have been significantly reduced, distortions such as inverted duties are being corrected and procedures for small businesses, exporters and startups are being streamlined. These reforms reflect the goal of our government to bring ease in the lives of our citizens, empower traders and reinforce India’s path to self-reliance,” the resolution said.

“The PM who attended a couple of sessions of the workshop gave several suggestions to the MPs, asking them to give more time to parliamentary committees and apprise themselves of key issues concerning the people,” said a person aware of the details.

On Monday, MPs from the NDA allies will also attend the workshop and participate in a mock polling exercise for the vice-presidential election that will be held on September 9.