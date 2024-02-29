 BJP has highest income with ₹2360.84 cr, Congress ₹452.37 cr in FY 2022-23: ADR | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / BJP has highest income with 2360.84 cr, Congress 452.37 cr in FY 2022-23: ADR

BJP has highest income with 2360.84 cr, Congress 452.37 cr in FY 2022-23: ADR

ByAkshita Kumari
Feb 29, 2024 11:44 AM IST

The Indian National Congress (INC) has declared the second-highest income of ₹452.37 crore closely followed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at ₹141.66 crore

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest income among national parties with 2360.84 crore in the financial year 2022-23, a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed.

The report analyses the total income and expenditure incurred, all over India, by all national parties. (Representative file photo)
The Indian National Congress (INC) has declared the second-highest income of 452.37 crore closely followed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at 141.66 crore.

According to the analysis by ADR, the total income of six national parties including (BJP, INC, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and NPEP) was 3,076.88 crore of which the BJP’s share was 76.73%.

INC being the second highest forms 14.70% of the total income while NPEP declared the lowest income of 7.562 crore.

The report analyses the total income and expenditure incurred, all over India, by all national parties during FY 2022-23, as declared by the parties in their annual audit report submitted to the ECI.

The BJP spent only 57.68% ( 1361.68 crore) of the total income ( 2360.84).

However, their income has risen by 443.72 crore it had in FY 2021-22.

Close to 89.80 % of the BJP’s income came from voluntary contributions, said the report.

On the other hand, INC’s total spending was 467.13 crore which exceeds its total income by 3.26%.

Close to 59.38% of its income came from grants/contributions/donations.

However, collection by issuing coupons of 125.7676 crore declared by INC form 27.80% of its total income.

