BJP has highest income with ₹2360.84 cr, Congress ₹452.37 cr in FY 2022-23: ADR
The Indian National Congress (INC) has declared the second-highest income of ₹452.37 crore closely followed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at ₹141.66 crore
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest income among national parties with ₹2360.84 crore in the financial year 2022-23, a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed.
According to the analysis by ADR, the total income of six national parties including (BJP, INC, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and NPEP) was ₹3,076.88 crore of which the BJP’s share was 76.73%.
INC being the second highest forms 14.70% of the total income while NPEP declared the lowest income of ₹7.562 crore.
The report analyses the total income and expenditure incurred, all over India, by all national parties during FY 2022-23, as declared by the parties in their annual audit report submitted to the ECI.
The BJP spent only 57.68% ( ₹1361.68 crore) of the total income ( ₹2360.84).
However, their income has risen by ₹443.72 crore it had in FY 2021-22.
Close to 89.80 % of the BJP’s income came from voluntary contributions, said the report.
On the other hand, INC’s total spending was ₹467.13 crore which exceeds its total income by 3.26%.
Close to 59.38% of its income came from grants/contributions/donations.
However, collection by issuing coupons of ₹125.7676 crore declared by INC form 27.80% of its total income.
