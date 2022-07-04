BJP has no policy, only empty jumla tactics, says TRS

The two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party was disappointing, as it had highlighted nothing for the development of Telangana, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi said on Sunday.

“We expected that there will be a declaration or a policy document with regard to the country in general and Telangana in particular. But the BJP leadership has proved that it has no such policy, except empty talk and jumla tactics,” Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s nephew, said in a statement.

Ridiculing the Prime Minister’s talk of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the Telangana minister said the Narendra Modi government had given nothing to Telangana, while granting several projects to the BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. “He has not announced even a single project to Telangana,” he said.

On Modi’s claim that the Centre had purchased paddy worth ₹1 lakh crore from Telangana, Harish Rao said for the past one month, the Centre has not been purchasing 90 lakh tonnes of paddy worth ₹22,000 crore. “He has not made any mention of the Mahila Reservation Bill pending in Parliament for years,” he pointed out.

Another TRS minister, G Jagadish Reddy, said there would be a “double-engine” government in the next elections, and it would be that of KCR in both the Centre and Telangana. “The Centre has done nothing for Telangana and Modi has uttered lies,” he criticised.

Telangana Public Accounts Committee chairman and TRS lawmaker A Jeevan Reddy found fault with the BJP national leadership for harping on family based parties and dynastic politics. “KCR is not a representative of dynastic politics. He has come to power by winning the hearts of the people. Even his son K T Rama Rao won as an MLA after struggling in the Telangana movement,” he said.

The TRS leader pointed out that there were several BJP leaders who had inherited dynastic politics. “Union minister Anurag Thakur is a son of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister,” he said.

Commenting on the resolution passed by the BJP national executive committee meeting against communal politics and appeasement of minorities, former MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Mallu Ravi said it was unfortunate that such a resolution was passed in Hyderabad, which is the land of secularism.

“What the Congress party is following is not politics of appeasement, but politics of inclusiveness. We believe in the development of all religions. It is the BJP which is creating a communal divide by following the Hindutva ideology,” Ravi said.

He said it was to counter the BJP’s dangerous policy of communal politics that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is planning to embark on the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country to unite all communities.

