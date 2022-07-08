BJP has no regard for tricolour: Congress on Centre’s move to amend Flag Code

Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Centre’s bid to stitch the national flag with polyester along with khadi. “They (BJP government) have been vending government properties, and now they are aiming at selling the national flag as the country’s treasury is waning”, Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said.

“Where will the polyester come from? China. PM Modi amended the law to bring the fabric for the national flag from China and provide benefits to the Chinese industrialists. The party that has no relation with India’s freedom struggle has now decided to completely destroy the khadi industry,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read: Karnataka govt asks all schools to hoist Tricolour in August

The Centre has made a change in the Flag Code of India 2002 amid the launch of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the 75 years of Indian Independence. The amendment allows the production of the national flag using machine-made polyester, cotton, wool, silk along with the handspun khadi. Earlier, the code only allowed flags made out of khadi to be used for official purposes.

Pointing out China’s stance in border disputes and a significant amount of trade deficit with the country, Congress said PM Modi is only celebrating bans on Chinese applications.

Displaying a series of pictures, shared where PM Modi was seen practising Yoga wearing a national flag around his neck instead of a towel.

In a different picture, he showed a BJP flag being kept on top of the National Flag that was covering the mortal remains of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh. “They (BJP) have nothing to do with the country’s independence. They are just businesspersons,” Kumar said.

Congress has extended its support to the nationwide protest called by the Karnataka Khadi Gram Udyog Samyukta Sangha. “It is proven now that the tricolour flag is merely a towel for Modi Ji. Khadi means nothing to him,” Kumar said.