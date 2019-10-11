e-paper
Friday, Oct 11, 2019

BJP ‘hero’ in publicity, ‘zero’ in work, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad also promised to provide 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions and in the civic bodies.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Chandigarh
The Congress leader was here for the release of the party manifesto for the October 21 Assembly polls.
The Congress leader was here for the release of the party manifesto for the October 21 Assembly polls.(ANI Photo)
         

Mocking the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said the party was a “hero in publicity and zero in work”.

“We are hero in work, zero in publicity. But the other party (BJP) is hero in publicity and zero in work,” Azad told reporters here.

“Their work is on TV but our work is on the ground. We will work for the youth, the poor, the women, the farmers and the common man,” he said.

“We will provide widows, disabled, divorced and unmarried women with a pension of Rs 5,100 per month. We will also provide people of the transgender community with a Rs 5,100 pension per month and ensure their right to lead a dignified life,” he said.

Azad also promised to provide 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions and in the civic bodies.

He also promised to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs and equal opportunities for women in all fields.

“We will give 50 per cent rebate in house tax to women-owned properties,” he added.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 18:46 IST

