'First they cornered Tharoor...': BJP slams Jairam Ramesh over ‘terrorists, MPs roaming’ remark

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Jairam Ramesh for “comparing” the all-party delegations with the terrorists and sought action against him.(ANI photos)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday criticised Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's statement on all-party delegations on Operation Sindoor, calling it shameful and condemnable.

Earlier today, Ramesh, while speaking to ANI, had claimed that terrorists in the Pahalgam attack were roaming about like India's MPs.

“Our MPs are roaming and terrorists are also roaming," Ramesh had said. "We are asking these questions seriously. They do not answer these questions.”

Objecting to the statement, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Jairam Ramesh for “comparing” the all-party delegations with the terrorists and sought action against him.

“This is the most shameful, condemnable, and senseless statement. The Privileges Committee of the Parliament should immediately take cognisance of this and take action,” Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

He added that the all-party delegations are visiting partner countries to expose Pakistan and accused the Congress MP of "speaking the language of Pakistan".

"Our MPs are visiting partner countries to expose Pakistan and Jairam Ramesh compared them with terrorists. This is the same party which called the Chief of Army Staff a 'goonda'... They are the same people who asked for proof of the Balakot air strikes. They have time and again insulted the forces,” Shehzad Poonawalla said.

"... After questioning the military strike, they are now questioning the diplomatic strike. First, they cornered their own MP Shashi Tharoor, and now this comment against their ally MPs is condemnable. This is what Pakistan wants. Pakistan uses statements like these to give a clean chit to itself. Jairam Ramesh is speaking the language of Pakistan's DG-ISPR..." he added.

Indian delegations are travelling to various countries to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror after the Pahalgam terror attack.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases over the next three days. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.