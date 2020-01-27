e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / BJP jabs TMC for India map sans PoK, Aksai Chin, mayor alleges hacking

BJP jabs TMC for India map sans PoK, Aksai Chin, mayor alleges hacking

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation authorities later removed the photo and the mayor’s message after criticism from the Bengal BJP.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 01:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A map of India with Kolkata mayor’s Republic Day message was allegedly distorted by hackers.
A map of India with Kolkata mayor’s Republic Day message was allegedly distorted by hackers. (Courtesy:Twitter/@FirhadHakim)
         

Firhad Hakim, the mayor of Kolkata, faced an embarrassing situation on Republic Day when someone allegedly hacked the Facebook page of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Sunday morning and deleted parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin from the map that was posted with the mayor’s message to the people.

“This Republic Day, lets work towards strengthening and celebrating the bonds of unity. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day,” read the mayor’s message.

The post beside the distorted map read, “May the tricolours strengthen our bonds of unity.”

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wasted no time in taking a jab at the mayor and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

“Why is @FirhadHakim, the Mayor of Kolkata, promoting an Indian map that doesn’t have POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) & ‘Aksai Chin’ on the official KMC portal? Is @mamataofficial endorsing Pakistan’s stand? Our Home Minister @AmitShah ji has proclaimed in Parliament, “Jaan de denge hum Kashmir ke liye (will give our lives for Kashmir),” tweeted the state BJP, attaching a screenshot of the mayor’s message set against the map.

The KMC authorities later removed the photo and the mayor’s message. “This is not the first time the KMC’s website and Facebook page have been hacked. I have asked officials to conduct an inquiry,” said Hakim.

KMC registered a complaint at the New Market police station and the cyber cell of the Kolkata Police took up the investigation.

tags
top news
NBA legend Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
Mobile phone services, 2G internet , shut for R-Day, restored in Kashmir
Mobile phone services, 2G internet , shut for R-Day, restored in Kashmir
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
Congress sends R-Day gift to PM Modi; Tharoor slams ‘Jinnah logic’ in CAA
Congress sends R-Day gift to PM Modi; Tharoor slams ‘Jinnah logic’ in CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news