BJP jabs TMC for India map sans PoK, Aksai Chin, mayor alleges hacking

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 01:16 IST

Firhad Hakim, the mayor of Kolkata, faced an embarrassing situation on Republic Day when someone allegedly hacked the Facebook page of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Sunday morning and deleted parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin from the map that was posted with the mayor’s message to the people.

“This Republic Day, lets work towards strengthening and celebrating the bonds of unity. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day,” read the mayor’s message.

The post beside the distorted map read, “May the tricolours strengthen our bonds of unity.”

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wasted no time in taking a jab at the mayor and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

“Why is @FirhadHakim, the Mayor of Kolkata, promoting an Indian map that doesn’t have POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) & ‘Aksai Chin’ on the official KMC portal? Is @mamataofficial endorsing Pakistan’s stand? Our Home Minister @AmitShah ji has proclaimed in Parliament, “Jaan de denge hum Kashmir ke liye (will give our lives for Kashmir),” tweeted the state BJP, attaching a screenshot of the mayor’s message set against the map.

The KMC authorities later removed the photo and the mayor’s message. “This is not the first time the KMC’s website and Facebook page have been hacked. I have asked officials to conduct an inquiry,” said Hakim.

KMC registered a complaint at the New Market police station and the cyber cell of the Kolkata Police took up the investigation.