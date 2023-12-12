BJP, JD(S) are struggling like fish out of water: Karnataka CM attacks two parties

Bengaluru Chief minister Siddaramaiah hit out at former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for predicting Congress government’s collapse after Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) are in illusion about his government’s fall, as he hit out at former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy for predicting its collapse.

“BJP and JD(S) are struggling like fish out of water; they are in a state of illusion, what to do?” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Belagavi responding to a question on Kumaraswamy’s statement that the government will collapse.

Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka may collapse after the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, adding that a senior minister of the party had engaged in discussions with BJP leaders at the national level to switch parties with at least 50 MLAs.

“The Congress government is tottering with internal revolts, and nobody knows when it will collapse,” said the JD(S) leader, who had become chief minister for the second time in a coalition with the Congress in 2018.

“A minister has approached leaders at the Centre with a request to join them after the Lok Sabha polls. Seeking a ‘grace period’ of six months, he intends to align with them, bringing along 50 or 60 MLAs,” Kumaraswamy told reporters in Hassan.

The JD(S) refrained from disclosing the identity of the minister. He emphasised that such a significant move could only be made by an “influential” figure. He also suggested that the political landscape in Karnataka might witness developments similar to those seen in Maharashtra.

Regarding minister Priyank Kharge insisting on removing the life-size portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from the assembly chamber at the ‘Suvarna Vidhana Soudha’ here, Siddaramaiah said, “it is a matter concerning the Speaker.” The unveiling of Savarkar’s portrait in December, 2022 by the previous BJP government, along with several national icons, had drawn criticism from the then opposition -- Congress -- which had alleged that it was a unilateral decision, keeping them in the dark.

Stating that the government is ready to respond to all issues raised by the Opposition, the chief minister said there is no question of any delay or wasting time on the part of his government.

“Discussion has happened regarding the drought situation in the state and we will be replying to it . From tomorrow, issues related to the north Karnataka region will be discussed and we will reply to it,” he added.

On the alleged lack of coordination among BJP leaders in the assembly, Siddaramaiah said there is no chance of any coordination between them as there are two to three groups in the opposition party.

“There has never been coordination among BJP leaders, as they had come to power through ‘Operation Lotus’ and subsequently they lost in assembly polls in May, as people rejected them,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said he has told Panchamasali Lingayat community leaders and seers that he will talk to them in Bengaluru, after the conclusion of the assembly session, regarding their demands, including 2A category reservation among backward classes.

(With PTI inputs)