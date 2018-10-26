BJP, JDU to contest equal number of seats for Lok Sabha polls, confirm Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the BJP will fight on an equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar, party chief Amit Shah said after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday.

“Other allies will also get a respectable seat share,” Shah announced but made it clear that they will have to settle for fewer seats than the 2014 elections.

“When a new partner joins, you have to sacrifice... There will be reduction in seats for everyone,” Shah said, and underscored that there was consensus among the four NDA partners in Bihar on this principle.

Bihar sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha that will need to be split between the four partners of the NDA for next year’s general elections. Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party are the two other partners in the state.

Shah said the number of seats that would be contested by each alliance partner would be announced in two or three days.

The JD (U) contested the 2014 elections separately and managed to win just two Lok Sabha seats. The three other NDA allies in the state won 31 out of the 40 seats in that election.

The JD (U), which was part of the opposition Grand Alliance in 2015 state assembly elections, had won 71 of the 101 seats it contested, while the BJP emerged victorious in 53 out of 157 seats in which it fielded candidates.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 18:07 IST