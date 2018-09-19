Nitish Kumar meets Amit Shah to ink out seat-sharing formula for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah in the national capital, for the second time in three months, to ink out a seat-sharing formula for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The two had met in Patna in July. Janata Dal (United) principal national spokesperson KC Tyagi confirmed Wednesday’s meeting.

“The meeting went off well. We are satisfied with the talks,” said Tyagi, reiterating that both BJP and JD(U) would contest the polls together.

Kumar, addressing a meeting of the JD(U) state executive on Sunday, had said an “honourable pact with the BJP has almost been reached and an official announcement will be made soon.”

The JD(U) had been demanding an early resolution of seat-sharing exercise and had set a deadline of four weeks for receiving a formal proposal from the BJP, which expired in the first week of September.

The share of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state has been a contentious issue between the two parties. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 22 and the JD(U) had won two seats.

The JD(U) has been demanding a ‘larger share’ of seats for 2019. On Sunday, Kumar had taken feedback from senior leaders on so that the party could negotiate for specific constituencies.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 23:07 IST