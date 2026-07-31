'BJP ke ho kya?': Rahul Gandhi's response to reporter over Delhi Police kin's presser

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday responded with, "Aap BJP ke ho kya?" (Are you from the BJP?) after being asked about a press conference organised by the families of Delhi Police personnel injured during the student protest at Jantar Mantar earlier this month.

Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to probe the police action against student protesters. (ANI/PTI)

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Notably, the relatives of the injured police personnel addressed the media earlier in the day and sought justice for those who were injured.

Rahul Gandhi on conference held by kin of Delhi Police personnel

Outside the Parliament complex on Friday, the Congress leader was asked to comment on the press conference held by family members of the injured Delhi Police officers.

Replying to the question, he said, "Aap BJP ke ho kya?" (Are you from the BJP?)

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What families of Delhi Police officers said in conference

{{^usCountry}} Calling for justice for police personnel injured during the protest, the families said several officers are still receiving medical treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling for justice for police personnel injured during the protest, the families said several officers are still receiving medical treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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They also claimed that the suffering faced by police personnel and their families had been overlooked amid allegations of police excesses against students.

The daughter of an injured Delhi Police sub-inspector alleged that her father came under attack from a mob during the protest.

She said her father was "pulled by a rowdy mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar" and remained unconscious in hospital for nearly four hours.

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Another relative said those responsible for the violence should face punishment, while genuine students should be released after verification of their records.

Rahul Gandhi demands SC-monitored probe

On Thursday, the Congress MP called for an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to probe the police action against student protesters.

He sought a fair investigation into the alleged use of force during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"Students deserve justice. An independent SC-monitored high-powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," he said on X.

He also posted a video that allegedly showed the clashes between the protesters and the police during the demonstration. The footage appears to show police personnel lathi-charging protesters.

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It also appears to show a man in civilian clothes forcefully throwing a student protester carrying the Indian flag onto the road during the action.

Political slugfest over protest

Meanwhile, the political row over the protests has intensified. BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday moved a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi over remarks he made in the Lok Sabha on July 29.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said the party would also move a privilege motion against Union minister Jitendra Singh, alleging that he had "misled the House" by claiming that no firing had taken place during the protest.

With inputs from agencies

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