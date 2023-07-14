Sreedharan’s proposal of high-speed train to benefit Kerala: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala unit president K Surendran on Thursday said that ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan’s proposal for high-speed train travel will benefit the state, indicating the party’s support for the proposal mooted by the latter. After his meeting with ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan, Surendran told reporters, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala unit president K Surendran said high-speed trains are essential for the state. (HT Archives)

The development came after Surendran met Sreedharan’ at his residence in Ponnani on Wednesday.

The state’s BJP unit as well as Sreedharan, a national executive member of the party, had earlier opposed the state government’s semi high-speed rail project named ‘Silverline’ or K- Rail, citing “environmental damage, displacement of people and financial impracticality”.

After his meeting with Sreedharan, Surendran told reporters, “High-speed trains are essential for Kerala right now. So in this context, Sreedharan has recently talked about an alternative proposal (to Silverline) which will involve lesser land acquisition and minimal environmental damage. Certainly, it’s important for Kerala. It is his dream project and I understand that it will benefit the state.”

“Kerala’s development is our priority and if this proposal is realised, it will be a new beginning for high speed travel in the state. The state government and railway officials should work for a project like this,” he added.

When asked if the BJP would support the state government if the latter were to build a high speed railway system, he said, “When a new project like this comes along, the poor people shouldn’t get displaced. Our ecosystem shouldn’t be damaged as we are a special state that gets a lot of rain a year. Unscientific methods shouldn’t be used. When it comes to railway infra projects in Kerala, the state BJP unit takes advice from Sreedharan.”

At the same time, Sreedharan, who played a key role in the Delhi Metro and Konkan Railway projects, said his advanced age prevented him from overseeing a high speed railway project. “But I can offer my guidance,” he said.

Sreedharan on Monday submitted a note to the chief minister’s office detailing the changes he would recommend in the Silverline proposal in order to make it feasible and attract financial aid.