BJP launches special micro-donation campaign on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a special micro-donation campaign to seek people’s support. The campaign will run from December 25 (birth anniversary of Atal Bihar Vajpayee) to February 11 – the death anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Announcing the launch of the campaign, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said it will be a token of people’s support to the party’s ‘Nation First’ approach.

“During this movement, we have a golden opportunity to connect with the people on the various ways in which we are fulfilling the vision of these two great leaders under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” Nadda said in a statement.

Our Karyakartas will connect with millions of people through this micro-donation campaign.



'Donation' module in the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations.



I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement. pic.twitter.com/xbiwqpiP9y — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 25, 2021

The contribution can be made starting ₹5 till ₹1,000 (micro-donations), a release from Nadda’s office said. The option to donate will be available in the ‘NaMo Exclusive’ section of the NaMo app.

The BJP chief shared a screeshot of the contribution made by him on Twitter. “I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement,” he said in the accompanying tweet.

The release also listed three main reasons for starting the campaign: The BJP’s vision of ‘Nation First’, its cadre which the party said symbolises selfless service and commitment to the nation and the kind of leaders it has produced, who helped take India to new heights of development.

The BJP release also said that workers who will connect with the maximum number of people to make micro-donations will be recognised at all levels – district, state and national – in appropriate manner.

Soon after the announcement, Union home minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah also shared the screenshot of donation made under the new campaign on Twitter.

Any donation to the @BJP4India is a contribution towards a stronger #NewIndia.



You can contribute through the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App.



I have done my part and appeal to all our supporters and karyakartas to donate and inspire others for the same. pic.twitter.com/T8h1lI26Mr — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021

“Any donation to the @BJP4India is a contribution towards a stronger #NewIndia. You can contribute through the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App. I have done my part and appeal to all our supporters and karyakartas to donate and inspire others for the same,” Shah said in a tweet.