Home / India News / BJP launches special micro-donation campaign on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary
india news

BJP launches special micro-donation campaign on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

The BJP's special micro-donation campaign was launched on Saturday and will continue till February 11 - the death anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The donations range from 5 to 1,000.
BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda announced the launch of the party's special micro-donation campaign on Saturday.(ANI File Photo)
BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda announced the launch of the party's special micro-donation campaign on Saturday.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a special micro-donation campaign to seek people’s support. The campaign will run from December 25 (birth anniversary of Atal Bihar Vajpayee) to February 11 – the death anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Announcing the launch of the campaign, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said it will be a token of people’s support to the party’s ‘Nation First’ approach.

“During this movement, we have a golden opportunity to connect with the people on the various ways in which we are fulfilling the vision of these two great leaders under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” Nadda said in a statement.

The contribution can be made starting 5 till 1,000 (micro-donations), a release from Nadda’s office said. The option to donate will be available in the ‘NaMo Exclusive’ section of the NaMo app.

The BJP chief shared a screeshot of the contribution made by him on Twitter. “I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement,” he said in the accompanying tweet.

The release also listed three main reasons for starting the campaign: The BJP’s vision of ‘Nation First’, its cadre which the party said symbolises selfless service and commitment to the nation and the kind of leaders it has produced, who helped take India to new heights of development.

The BJP release also said that workers who will connect with the maximum number of people to make micro-donations will be recognised at all levels – district, state and national – in appropriate manner.

Soon after the announcement, Union home minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah also shared the screenshot of donation made under the new campaign on Twitter.

The contribution can be made starting 5 till 1,000 (micro-donations), a release from Nadda’s office said. The option to donate will be available in the ‘NaMo Exclusive’ section of the NaMo app.

The BJP chief shared a screeshot of the contribution made by him on Twitter. “I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement,” he said in the accompanying tweet.

The release also listed three main reasons for starting the campaign: The BJP’s vision of ‘Nation First’, its cadre which the party said symbolises selfless service and commitment to the nation and the kind of leaders it has produced, who helped take India to new heights of development.

The BJP release also said that workers who will connect with the maximum number of people to make micro-donations will be recognised at all levels – district, state and national – in appropriate manner.

Soon after the announcement, Union home minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah also shared the screenshot of donation made under the new campaign.

|#+|

“Any donation to the @BJP4India is a contribution towards a stronger #NewIndia. You can contribute through the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App. I have done my part and appeal to all our supporters and karyakartas to donate and inspire others for the same,” Shah said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya janata party bjp jp nadda + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out