Home / India News / Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

india Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 14:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis(File photo)
         

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) and has gone into isolation. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader is under medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors, he informed on Twitter.

Fadnavis is in-charge of BJP’s poll campaign for assembly election in Bihar. “God wants me to stop for a while and take a break,” the minister said. “I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested Covid-19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors,” he wrote.

The BJP leader requested those who have made contact with him recently to get tested for the virus as well.

“Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone !,” he said.

Erdogan's Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
IPL 2020 Live Score: DC bowl against KKR, Shaw dropped
Centre announces interest waiver scheme for loans up to Rs 2 crore
US closely monitoring India-China border row: Official
Nitish banking on well-nurtured women constituency in tough electoral test
'Bihar should get but why not all states?' Shiv Sena on vaccine promise
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
