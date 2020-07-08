e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards

BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards

Sheikh Wazeem Bari, a local BJP leader and two members of his family were killed by terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Three people including a BJP leader has been killed in a fresh terror attack in Kashmir’s Bandipora.
Three people including a BJP leader has been killed in a fresh terror attack in Kashmir’s Bandipora. (File/Representative picture)
         

Sheikh Waseem Bari, a local BJP leader and two members of his family were shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora district late on Wednesday evening. Sheikh Waseem Bari was a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bandipora district, 60 km north of Srinagar.

Sheikh Waseem Bari’s father Basheer Ahmad and brother Umar were also killed in the attack that took place at his shop in Bandipore, said police.

Eight Personal Security Officers assigned to the BJP leader have been arrested.

The development comes a day after NIA arrested a local youth for providing logistical support to Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem) terrorists who carried out Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 by ramming an explosive laden car into a CRPF convoy killing 40 troopers.

Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a resident of Kakpora of Pulwama district, was the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the case. He is supposed to have given shelter to the JeM terrorists and provided them with high end phones for communication with their handlers in Pakistan and also among themselves while planning the execution of the attack.

One of the mobile phones he arranged was used by Pulwama bomber Adil Ahmed Dar for recording his last video, said NIA.

tags
top news
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
Watch: 10-ft long king cobra spotted at temple in Odisha
Watch: 10-ft long king cobra spotted at temple in Odisha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In