BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:12 IST

Sheikh Waseem Bari, a local BJP leader and two members of his family were shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora district late on Wednesday evening. Sheikh Waseem Bari was a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bandipora district, 60 km north of Srinagar.

Sheikh Waseem Bari’s father Basheer Ahmad and brother Umar were also killed in the attack that took place at his shop in Bandipore, said police.

Eight Personal Security Officers assigned to the BJP leader have been arrested.

The development comes a day after NIA arrested a local youth for providing logistical support to Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem) terrorists who carried out Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 by ramming an explosive laden car into a CRPF convoy killing 40 troopers.

Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a resident of Kakpora of Pulwama district, was the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the case. He is supposed to have given shelter to the JeM terrorists and provided them with high end phones for communication with their handlers in Pakistan and also among themselves while planning the execution of the attack.

One of the mobile phones he arranged was used by Pulwama bomber Adil Ahmed Dar for recording his last video, said NIA.