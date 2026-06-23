BJP leader Kailash Gahlot's daughter tops CUET UG exam: 'Immensely proud'

Devina Gahlot, daughter of former Delhi minister and BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, emerged as the topper of CUET-UG 2026 with a score of 1232.19, according to the National Testing Agency's (NTA) list of the top 20 candidates. Devina Gahlot, daughter of former Delhi minister and BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, has topped CUET-UG 2026 with the highest aggregate NTA score in the country. (Screengrab/ANI)

The list placed her at the top with the highest aggregate NTA score in the country.

‘Make progress every single day’: Devina Devina, 17, who emerged as a CUET (UG) topper, said she focused more on making consistent progress in her learning each day rather than counting the number of hours she studied.

Recalling her examination experience, she told HT that one of her CUET papers was delayed by more than two hours, and that the only thing that helped her navigate the situation was staying calm amid the chaos.

"Even after completing my board examinations and having ample time to prepare for college entrance tests, I never studied for 10–12 hours a day. I knew I couldn't afford to skip a day of studying and that I had to make some progress every single day," said the 17-year-old, who aspires to pursue English Honours at St. Stephen's College.

Recalling the examination, she said, "There was a lot of chaos during this year's CUET examinations, and one of my papers was delayed by more than two hours. I reminded myself that these were circumstances beyond my control and drew confidence from my consistent preparation."

Gahlot, who scored 99 per cent in the CBSE board examinations this year, said literature and writing are closest to her heart and that she is likely to explore a career in journalism and creative writing.

Also Read | Delhi election results: Kailash Gahlot, Arvinder Lovely among turncoats who won

‘We are immensely proud’: Kailash Gahlot Kailash Gahlot later took to social media to celebrate the achievement and congratulate his younger daughter on securing All India Rank 1.

Sharing the news on X, Gahlot wrote, "With immense pride and gratitude, we share that our younger daughter, Devina Gahlot, has secured All India Rank 1 in CUET (UG ) - 2026, achieving the highest aggregate NTA score in the country."

Calling the feat a reflection of Devina's perseverance and commitment, he added, “This remarkable achievement reflects her hard work, discipline, perseverance and unwavering commitment to excellence.”