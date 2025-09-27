'Kisses sister in public': BJP leader's remark on Rahul-Priyanka sparks row; Cong workers burn his effigy

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked a controversy with his remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being influenced by "foreign culture". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(PTI)

Addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur on the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on Thursday, Vijayvargiya commented on Rahul Gandhi's bond with sister Priyanka, and said: “Today’s opposition leader kisses his sister in public. This is the impact of foreign culture, while in our tradition, people do not even drink water at their sister’s home."

This remark had sparked a huge row, following which several Congress workers burnt the BJP leader's effigies at multiple places in MP. Some Congress workers reportedly laid siege to Vijayvargiya's house in Bhopal and also clashed with cops.

One of Vijayvargiya’s posters was even sprinkled with Ganga jal as part of a ‘purification’ ritual. Protesters said the minister’s remark demeaned women and disrespected the sacred bond between brothers and sisters.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari had also weighed in on the issue, lashing out at Vijayvargiya for making the controversial remarks. "Kailash Vijayvargiya was not made the chief minister. He wants to become CM. He has turned 70, meaning he has grown old. Since he has not become chief minister yet, he has gone mad.... May Goddess Mata Rani grant Kailash Vijayvargiya good sense," Patwari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

After massive outrage over his remarks, Kailash Vijayvargiya said he remarks were misconstrued, and that he wasn't commenting on anyone’s personal relationships, but on ‘maryada’ (maintaining decorum).

“My point was about maintaining decorum; such acts are not customary here. I was referring to public conduct, not private familial relations,” Vijavargiya told the media.

He further asked reporters if they “hug their sisters” in public, asserting that he was talking about the influence of foreign culture. “Listen to my full speech. I had said he (Gandhi) does not understand Indian culture. There is a huge difference between Indian and foreign cultures,” the BJP leader said.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)