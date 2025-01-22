BJP leader meets MLAs amid state president row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal held several one-on-one talks with MLAs in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid the alleged internal rift over the post of state party president, people familiar with the matter said. BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal with party leaders in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (karnataka bjp/x)

The talks between Agarwal and the MLAs focused on resolving the growing factionalism within the state BJP, with several urging the high command to address the party’s fractured state. “The party needs to rectify the current situation before moving forward, was a common sentiment shared by neutral MLAs during the meeting,” said a senior on the condition of anonymity.

According to the leader, Vijayendra’s leadership was the focal point in the ongoing debate, with his loyalists pushing for his continued tenure as state president. However, the faction supporting BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal voiced opposition to this, demanding that elections be held for the position.

“State BJP in charge Radha Mohan Das was angry as some BJP MLAs from the Vijayendra faction raised the issue of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal,” the leader said. “It is true that what MLA Yatnal is doing is wrong. The party is there to take care of it, what are you doing,” the leader quoted Agarwal.

Earlier in the day, in a private meeting at former MLA Katta Subramanya Naidu’s residence, senior BJP leaders including MP Renukacharya, BC Patil, and Naidu reaffirmed their support for Vijayendra. According to people, the group decided to strengthen Vijayendra’s position by mobilising support at the grassroots level.

Renukacharya emphasised the importance of including the broader network of party workers, stating, “Political parties do not mean just MLAs. The role of all of us, the 148 defeated candidates, is also important. The leaders who have come to the state should also consider our opinion.”

Renukacharya also criticised those opposing Vijayendra’s leadership, particularly Yatnal, and accused him and a few others of undermining the party’s unity. “After Vijayendra became the BJP state president, he has been touring the state with a wheel tied to his leg. Despite this, three or four people are working as Congress agents,” he said.

“This is not just our opinion but the opinion of more than 200 party leaders. Yatnal is speaking arrogantly. This cannot be tolerated. We, the activists and leaders, are expressing our opinions. We are requesting that we be allowed to meet the national president,” he added.

Meanwhile, BC Patil raised concerns over the lack of inclusivity in recent party discussions, pointing out that former MLAs were not invited to crucial meetings. “We did not receive an invitation. It is shocking. Whether this was a party meeting or a legislative meeting, it is a tragedy that former MLAs were excluded. This insult cannot be ignored,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and leader of opposition R Ashoka said that Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would soon visit Karnataka to oversee the process of selecting the new state president.