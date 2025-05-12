'Doesn't show up...': BJP leader's dig at Rahul Gandhi for demanding special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a dig at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over the latter’s demand for a special session of Parliament over Operation Sindoor. Rahul Gandhi had first demanded a special session of parliament on April 28 after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.(File/ANI)

Chandrasekhar said that he does not understand why Gandhi is demanding a special session of Parliament when he does not show up even in regular sessions. “I don't understand why Rahul Gandhi wants to have a special session of Parliament because he doesn't show up in regular sessions of Parliament. When important bills are being debated, he and his sister don't show up," Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Opposition demands special Parliament session

Chandrashekhar’s remarks come after Congress’ demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in detail.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had first demanded a special session of Parliament after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. In a letter dated April 28, 2025, he had asked for a special session to show the “unity and determination” of the representatives of the people. The demand has been echoed by several other Opposition leaders as well.

After Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7, the Opposition has renewed the request to discuss that as well.

In a letter dated May 11, 2025 and addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the demand for a special Parliament session.

“In view of the latest developments, Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan,” he wrote in the letter.

“As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha I am writing in support of this request,” he added.