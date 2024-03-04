BJP leader takes ‘ABCD’ jibe at Arvind Kejriwal over ED summons, then explains

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday took a vitriolic attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor skipped the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) eight summons. Shehzad Poonawalla said it is absurd for an accused person to determine his mode of appearance before the probe agency. Arvind Kejriwal and Shehzad Poonawalla(File)

In response to the eighth summons of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) which asked Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on March 4, the Aam Aadmi Party leader has written a reply to the Directorate of Enforcement stating the ED's summon as "illegal", however he has agreed to appear before the agency virtually on any date after March 12.

Shehzad Poonawalla took a dig at the AAP leader saying that Arvind Kejriwal is doing “ABCD”, which stands A for 'Avoid Summon', B for 'Bhaag Jao from Summon', C for 'Cover up for Summon' and D for 'Divert from Summon'.

"It is absolutely absurd that a person who is facing a serious allegation of being the mastermind of liquor scam is now going to determine how he will appear when he will appear and things which are unheard in law," the BJP spokesperson told news agency ANI.

He added that Arvind Kejriwal is not cooperating in the probe as he is under the tutorage of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who himself is accused of multi-crore scam cases.

"When Arvind Kejriwal was under the tutorage of Anna Hazare, he used to say 'first resignation then investigation', today forget resignation, no cooperation in investigation because he is under the tutorage of Lalu Prasad Yadav," he added.

Shehzad Poonawalla further asked if Arvind Kejriwal's claims were to be considered then why the court hasn't quashed or stayed the summons.

"Since the summons have been issued he is making excuses... He said that it's a vendetta politics, if this is so, why hasn't the court quashed or stayed the summons, why hasn't the court given relief to Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair... Congress is saying that Arvind Kejriwal is involved in the scam and he must answer. Kejriwal is doing ABCD. A for Avoid Summon, B for Bhaag Jao from Summon, C for Cover up for Summon and D for Divert from Summon," he added.

Kejriwal, who has skipped ED summons since November 2 calling them illegal and politically motivated, last week said he will only appear before the federal agency only if a Delhi court orders him to do so.

However, the ED has also filed a complaint against Kejriwal for “disobeying” its summons in this case. The court granted Kejriwal an exemption from personally appearing in court until March 16.

According to ED, the AAP received huge funds around ₹100 crore to finalise the liquor excise policy. It was also alleged that a large chunk of this money was used by the party in its Goa election campaign. So far, the probe agency has arrested top AAP leaders - former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the case.

