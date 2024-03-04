Kejriwal offers to appear before ED via video conferencing after March 12

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the eighth summons to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case even as wrote to the federal agency expressing his willingness to appear before it via video conferencing after March 12. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)

“...Kejriwal replied to ED. Although the summons are illegal, Kejriwal is still ready to answer ED’s questions through video conferencing. He has sought a date after March 12,” said an AAP functionary.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The AAP argued a Delhi court will determine if Kejriwal appears before the agency when he skipped the seventh summons on February 26. It linked the summons to alleged pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party-(BJP) led Union government’s pressure on AAP to quit the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Kejriwal, who has skipped ED summons since November 2 calling them illegal and politically motivated, last week said he will only appear before the federal agency only if a Delhi court orders him to do so. The agency moved the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on February 3 against Kejriwal for repeatedly skipping its summons.

The court granted Kejriwal an exemption from personally appearing in the case until March 16 after he appeared before it virtually, citing the Budget session of the Delhi assembly.

BJP leader Harish Khurana said Kejriwal is trying to avoid investigation and questioning. “If he is ready to appear before ED through video conferencing, why he cannot appear before it today [Monday]? He is just trying to avoid investigation which is a clear reflection of his involvement in the case,” said Khurana.