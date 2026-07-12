Karnataka man kills 3 of his kin, dies by suicide

A 34-year-old man allegedly hacked his mother, grandmother and uncle to death before dying by suicide early on Saturday in Bengaluru’s Kottigepalya, police said. India News

City deputy commissioner of police (West ) N Yathish said that the preliminary probe suggested that the accused suffered from mental health issues.

“The probe indicates that he attacked and killed his mother,grandmother and uncle with a sharp weapon at around 7am while his father was away from home. Neighbours rushed to the house amid the commotion and managed to overpower him and lock him inside a room before calling police. He died by suicide before he could be taken into custody,” he said.

Senior officers and forensic experts visited the scene and collected evidence. Police said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination before being returned to family members, and a case of murder was registered under relevant sections of the BNS.

The accused’s father said he was shocked by the incident. “My son used to have minor arguments with his mother, but there was no quarrel on Friday night,” he said.

Had I been at home, I don’t know whether he would have attacked me too. He was mentally stable enough to work as a driver. I still cannot understand why he committed such a horrific act,” he added.