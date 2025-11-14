BJP's Tarkishore Prasad leading by over 8,000 votes in Katihar

Tarkishore Prasad, the BJP's candidate for the Katihar constituency, is currently leading by a margin of over 8,000 votes in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 from his seat. Tarkishore Prasad secured his first-ever assembly term in 2005 from the seat. (X)

Prasad, who is also the former deputy chief minister of the state, was in a three-way contest with candidates from Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Jan Suraaj Party.

Bihar voted in two phases. The first phase was held on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11.

The BJP is contesting the Bihar elections in an alliance with Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Who is Tarkishore Prasad?

Tarkishore Prasad from the Bharatiya Janata Party is the sitting MLA from the Katihar seat. Prasad has been the winning candidate for the assembly constituency in both the 2015 and 2020 elections.

Born February 5, 1956 in Saharsa, Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad made his way into the BJP after starting his political career with the student wing of the party - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He is also a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Since 2005, Prasad has been the strongman for the Katihar seat. He secured his first-ever assembly term in 2005 from the seat. In 2010, 2015, and 2020, the BJP leader secured his win again.

For the 2025 elections, Prasad is up against Vikassheel Insaan Party's (VIP) Saurabh Kumar Agarwal and Ghazi Sharique Ahmad of the Jan Suraaj Party.

Apart from being a stronghold in Katihar, Prasad has also served as the 5th Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from November 16 to August 9, 2022. Along with the top posts, the BJP leader has also held the portfolios of Finance & Commercial Taxes, along with Urban Development and Housing.

What happened in the previous election?

In the 2020 elections, Tarkishore Prasad defeated RJD candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto. The BJP leader secured a total of 82,669 votes, accounting for 48.47 per cent of the vote share.

However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it was a Congress candidate who won the seat. Tariq Anwar secured the Katihar seat with a margin of 49,863 votes, defeating Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janata Dal (United).

About the constituency - Katihar

Katihar Assembly constituency comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. As per ECI data, the Katihar constituency has a total of 2,73,824 voters during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Of this, 1,40,508 voters were male and 1,33,302 were female.

The Katihar constituency will head to the polls during the second phase of the assembly elections - November 11. Along with Katihar, 121 other constituencies will also head to the polls.