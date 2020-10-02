e-paper
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus

BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus

Anupam Hazra, who has recently been appointed as a national secretary of the BJP, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, they said.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:55 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kolkata
After his controversial statement, the Trinamool Congress had lodged a police complaint against Hazra for maligning a public figure, who is a woman, thus violating the Constitution(ANI Photo)
         

BJP leader Anupam Hazra, who had threatened to hug West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee if he got infected with Covid-19, has tested positive for the disease, health officials said.

Hazra, who has recently been appointed as a national secretary of the BJP, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, they said.

Also Read: Police complaint against BJP national secretary for ‘Covid hug’ remark on Bengal CM

He had complained of uneasiness and his samples were tested for coronavirus, the report of which returned as positive, the officials said.

After his controversial statement, the Trinamool Congress had lodged a police complaint against Hazra for maligning a public figure, who is a woman, thus violating the Constitution.

