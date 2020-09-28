e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Police complaint against BJP national secretary for ‘Covid hug’ remark on Bengal CM

Police complaint against BJP national secretary for ‘Covid hug’ remark on Bengal CM

Anupam Hazra, the BJP’s new national secretary from West Bengal, had said that he will hug chief minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected by Covid-19.

kolkata Updated: Sep 28, 2020 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
         

The refugee cell of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday lodged a police complaint against Anupam Hazra, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)’s new national secretary from West Bengal, for saying that he will hug chief minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected by Covid-19.

In its complaint lodged at Siliguri police station in north Bengal, where the chief minister is on a three-day tour, the TMC refugee cell said Hazra’s comment was distasteful and an insult to a woman. It went against the culture of India, the complainants said.

“By making such a statement at the administrative head of a state, Hazra has violated the Constitution. We see this as an insult to all women,” said the complaint lodged by two women members of the refugee cell, Tara Biswas and Arpita Das.

Also read: ‘Will hug Mamata Banerjee if I have Covid-19’ - BJP’s new national secretary from Bengal

Hazra made the statement at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas on Sunday, a day after his party made him national secretary by replacing former state president and veteran leader Rahul Sinha. Sinha reacted sharply, saying after serving the BJP since its birth he had to leave to make way for TMC leaders.

On Sunday, Hazra and a large number of BJP workers were not wearing masks and social distancing norms were flouted during a meeting at Baruipur. Reporters asked Hazra why wasn’t he or the others wearing any mask.

“Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than Covid-19. They are fighting Mamata Banerjee. Since they were not affected by Covid-19, they are not scared anymore. I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I get infected. She treated victims of the disease in a pathetic manner. Their bodies were burnt with kerosene. We don’t even treat dead cats or dogs like that,” said Hazra. The statement drew flak.

Hazra could not be contacted on Monday after the police complaint was lodged and the BJP distanced itself from the controversy.

“Any responsible person should be more careful before making any statement,” said Mukul Roy who was made a national vice president during the reshuffles in the BJP’s national committee in Delhi on Sunday.

Hazra was a TMC Lok Sabha MP from Bolpur in Birbhum district. He joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He was fielded against popular actress Mimi Chakraborty, the ruling party’s candidate from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Hazra was defeated.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
RCB vs MI Live Score: AB de Villiers key for Bangalore, Padikkal departs
RCB vs MI Live Score: AB de Villiers key for Bangalore, Padikkal departs
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
MP govt relieves top cop after video of him beating wife goes viral
MP govt relieves top cop after video of him beating wife goes viral
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In