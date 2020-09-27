‘Will hug Mamata Banerjee if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secretary from Bengal

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:59 IST

A day after taking charge as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary from West Bengal on Saturday, Anupam Hazra got into a controversy by saying that he will hug chief minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected by Covid-19.

Hazra’s comments came during his media interaction at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district where he went to attend a meeting of party workers on Sunday afternoon.

Hazra and a large number of BJP workers were not wearing masks and social distancing norms were not maintained during the meeting. Reporters asked Hazra why wasn’t he or the others wearing any mask.

“Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than Covid-19. They are fighting Mamata Banerjee. Since they were not affected by Covid-19, they are not scared anymore. I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I get infected. She treated victims of the disease in a pathetic manner. Their bodies were burnt with kerosene. We don’t even treat dead cats or dogs like that,” said Hazra.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Only insane and immature people make such statements. Any sane person who hears Hazra will understand what kind of a person he is.”

Hazra switched over from the TMC before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He was fielded against popular actress Mimi Chakraborty, the ruling party’s candidate from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Hazra was defeated.

On Saturday, Hazra replaced party veteran and former state president Rahul Sinha as national secretary. An agitated Sinha said, “after serving the party since its birth I had to make way for people coming from the TMC”.