e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Will hug Mamata Banerjee if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secretary from Bengal

‘Will hug Mamata Banerjee if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secretary from Bengal

Anupam Hazra’s comments came during his media interaction at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
         

A day after taking charge as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary from West Bengal on Saturday, Anupam Hazra got into a controversy by saying that he will hug chief minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected by Covid-19.

Hazra’s comments came during his media interaction at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district where he went to attend a meeting of party workers on Sunday afternoon.

Hazra and a large number of BJP workers were not wearing masks and social distancing norms were not maintained during the meeting. Reporters asked Hazra why wasn’t he or the others wearing any mask.

“Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than Covid-19. They are fighting Mamata Banerjee. Since they were not affected by Covid-19, they are not scared anymore. I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I get infected. She treated victims of the disease in a pathetic manner. Their bodies were burnt with kerosene. We don’t even treat dead cats or dogs like that,” said Hazra.

Also read: Bihar polls - Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Only insane and immature people make such statements. Any sane person who hears Hazra will understand what kind of a person he is.”

Hazra switched over from the TMC before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He was fielded against popular actress Mimi Chakraborty, the ruling party’s candidate from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Hazra was defeated.

On Saturday, Hazra replaced party veteran and former state president Rahul Sinha as national secretary. An agitated Sinha said, “after serving the party since its birth I had to make way for people coming from the TMC”.

tags
top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
RR vs KXIP Live - Agarwal smashes fifty, KXIP cross 100 inside 9 overs
RR vs KXIP Live - Agarwal smashes fifty, KXIP cross 100 inside 9 overs
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In