IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘BJP leaders’: AAP on ‘locals’ who pelted stones on farmers at Singhu border
Security personnel patrol along a blocked highway as farmers continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu.
Security personnel patrol along a blocked highway as farmers continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu.
india news

‘BJP leaders’: AAP on ‘locals’ who pelted stones on farmers at Singhu border

More than 40 people have been arrested for violence that broke out on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:56 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating Friday’s violence at Delhi’s Singhu border. The AAP, which is in power in Delhi, shared photos of some of the “locals” with top leaders of the BJP.

“They were not locals, they were BJP leaders. BJP workers pelted stones on farmers who were protesting peacefully for the last 60 days,” the party said on its official Twitter handle, sharing photos of two of the “locals” with Union home minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari, respectively.


On Friday, several people, claiming to be “locals,” had pelted stones at the farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by the BJP-ruled Centre last September. The police had to resort to tear gas shelling to restore order, and a policeman was seriously injured after one of the farmers lunged at him with a sword. More than 40 people have been arrested, including the farmer who injured the police official, the Station House Officer (SHO) of a local police station.


Opposition parties, including the AAP and the Congress, have also accused the BJP of being behind the violence during Tuesday’s “kisan tractor parade”. Actor Deep Sidhu, one of several protesters present at the historic Red Fort when a Sikh religious flag was hoisted there, has been accused of being a BJP “mole.” This came after pictures surfaced on social media of Sidhu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Sunny Deol, who is himself an actor. Deol has already distanced himself from Sidhu.

Also Read | Tractor rally violence: Sunny Deol distances himself from Deep Sidhu

After Friday’s incident, many of the farmers who had left the borders, including those who had come only for the tractor parade and those who left due to the Republic Day violence, have started to return to Delhi. The strength at the Ghazipur border has already swelled, after developments there on Thursday night. Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders have been the epicentres of the anti-farm laws’ protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The stone-pelters clashed with the police, protesting farmers. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
The stone-pelters clashed with the police, protesting farmers. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Sticks, stones at Singhu as group enters site, clashes with farmers

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Eyewitnesses said that the farmer was intending to drive the stone-pelting mob away, even as police said that he attacked the officer.
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Not deterred by violence, more will join us, say farmer protesters at Singhu

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
As the dust settled after the violence at Singhu border — where a group of locals claiming to be residents of nearby neighbourhoods clashed with protesters on Friday, leaving at least 15 farmers and five police officers injured — leaders of the agitation said that more protesters will join their stir in the coming days in a press conference
READ FULL STORY
New Delhi: A policeman makes an appeal to the people claiming to be local villagers and farmers not to indulge in clashes at the Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_29_2021_000264B)(PTI)
New Delhi: A policeman makes an appeal to the people claiming to be local villagers and farmers not to indulge in clashes at the Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_29_2021_000264B)(PTI)
india news

Policeman stabbed, tear gas fired: What we know so far about Singhu border chaos

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:31 PM IST
The group claiming to be locals demanded that the farmers vacate the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites around the national capital, alleging that they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
A protester stands on a barricade that was put up by the police on Thursday at Singhu border.(PTI Photo)
A protester stands on a barricade that was put up by the police on Thursday at Singhu border.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Singhu tense amid high security, counter-protest

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • Around 12pm, around 50 people gathered near the KMSC stage raising slogans against the farmers and demanding that the protest at Singhu border be cleared.
READ FULL STORY
Heavy deployment of police personnel at Singhu border after clashes broke out on Friday. (HT Photo)
Heavy deployment of police personnel at Singhu border after clashes broke out on Friday. (HT Photo)
delhi news

Tense situation at protest sites, police fire tear gas shells at Singhu

By Kainat Sarfaraz and Ashish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Delhi Police had to fire multiple rounds of tear gas shells at Singhu border to stop the two groups from becoming more violent. At least one person and one police official was injured in the stone-pelting
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

From 1 to 1,69,824: Where India stands on Covid-19 map a year after

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • In September, India witnessed the worst situation as daily cases ranged between 75,000 and 90,000. The highest single-day spike was 96,551 fresh cases in 24 hours. In October, the situation bettered and in December, both Bharat Biotech and Pune's SII applied for emergency use of their vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the drive in September 2019(ANI)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the drive in September 2019(ANI)
india news

9 more Odisha officials given compulsory retirement for corruption, inefficiency

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • Several bureaucrats, accused of either corruption or ineptitude, have been shown the door by the Odisha government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi urged parliamentarians to fully utilize the budget session.pti(MINT_PRINT)
PM Narendra Modi urged parliamentarians to fully utilize the budget session.pti(MINT_PRINT)
india news

PM Modi chairs all-party meet on Budget Session: Here's what he said

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:55 PM IST
The Prime Minister reiterated the government's stand from the eleventh round of the Centre-farm leaders' negotiation and said that the government is open for discussion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers from UK arrive at Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The aviation ministry on Monday announced suspension of all flights from UK to India from December 22 midnight to December 31.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Passengers from UK arrive at Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The aviation ministry on Monday announced suspension of all flights from UK to India from December 22 midnight to December 31.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
india news

No mandatory institutional quarantine for fliers from UK: Delhi govt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:55 PM IST
  • The DDMA issued an order on Friday which said that fliers from UK who test negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Delhi would no longer have to complete a seven-day institutional quarantine, which was compulsory so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik have specifically requested the Union Government to have the Women's Reservation Bill passed in this Budget session," said Lok Sabha MP Pinaki Misra.(PTI)
"Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik have specifically requested the Union Government to have the Women's Reservation Bill passed in this Budget session," said Lok Sabha MP Pinaki Misra.(PTI)
india news

BJD attends all-party meeting, demands to pass Women's Reservation Bill

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:27 PM IST
BJD gave 7 out of 21 MP tickets to women in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said claiming to be the only political party to have done so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India, has said his company has applied to start domestic trials of Covovax. (Reuters/File Photo)
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India, has said his company has applied to start domestic trials of Covovax. (Reuters/File Photo)
india news

Hope to launch Covavax by June 2021, says Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Novavax on Thursday released initial results from the trial, which enrolled 15,000 people aged 18 to 84, in the United Kingdom and said that it showed the vaccine to be 89.3% effective in preventing Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel patrol along a blocked highway as farmers continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu.
Security personnel patrol along a blocked highway as farmers continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu.
india news

‘BJP leaders’: AAP on ‘locals’ who pelted stones on farmers at Singhu border

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:56 PM IST
More than 40 people have been arrested for violence that broke out on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naresh Tikait said he plans to head towards Delhi after attending Bhaghpat mahapanchayat.
Naresh Tikait said he plans to head towards Delhi after attending Bhaghpat mahapanchayat.
india news

'Will head to Delhi': Naresh Tikait may join brother Rakesh Tikait in protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The Ghazipur site has drawn more protesters after what happened on Thursday night when administration apparently attempted to vacate the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi urged parliamentarians to utilise the budget session.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
PM Narendra Modi urged parliamentarians to utilise the budget session.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
india news

Centre stands by offer made to farmers: PM Modi at all party meet

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister also noted that disruptions in Parliament affect the smaller parties the most. He said smaller parties must get more time to speak in Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry told the committee that the expansion of the existing definition will enable parents/senior citizens to claim maintenance allowance from all admissible relatives.(File photo)
The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry told the committee that the expansion of the existing definition will enable parents/senior citizens to claim maintenance allowance from all admissible relatives.(File photo)
india news

Expanding children, parent definition will leave no scope for ambiguity: Panel

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The standing committee evaluated the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday night, the BKU office-bearers had estimated a crowd of around 10,000 people at Ghazipur while the Ghaziabad police officials pegged it around 5,000 to 6,000.(PTI)
On Saturday night, the BKU office-bearers had estimated a crowd of around 10,000 people at Ghazipur while the Ghaziabad police officials pegged it around 5,000 to 6,000.(PTI)
india news

BKU digs its heels in at Ghazipur border, more supporters pouring in

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The Bharatiya Kisan Union-led protest against the Centre's new farm laws here looked like it was going slim on Thursday but more protestors have joined the stir, following a mahapanchayat of farmers on Saturday in Muzaffarnagar, while supporters also joined in from Haryana and Rajasthan districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court held that disclosure of the details sought by the petitioner will amount to an invasion of privacy.(HT archive)
The court held that disclosure of the details sought by the petitioner will amount to an invasion of privacy.(HT archive)
india news

Disclosure of interest in info sought under RTI not ‘necessary’ but ‘important’

By Richa banka, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • The order was in reference to an RTI plea seeking information from the President Secretariat about the candidates who had appeared, who successfully cleared the exam etc for the recruitment of multitasking staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Election Commission officials were accompanied by security personal on their way to Kulbhatti village in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli in Maharashtra ahead of polling. (HT photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)
Election Commission officials were accompanied by security personal on their way to Kulbhatti village in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli in Maharashtra ahead of polling. (HT photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)
india news

Maharashtra mulling plan for incentives for gram panchayats in Gadchiroli

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Gadchiroli district recorded more than 70 per cent polling in the recently-held Gram Panchayat polls in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police gather at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.(AFP)
Police gather at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.(AFP)
india news

Israeli ambassador says blast may be connected to 2012 attack on diplomats

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Speaking to ANI, Malka said that an investigation is underway and New Delhi has given its assurances and offered all support, protection or assistance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel at Singhu border during a farmers protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel at Singhu border during a farmers protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Internet suspended till Jan 31 at border areas in Delhi amid farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The administration is mistaken if it thinks internet suspension will weaken the protest, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP