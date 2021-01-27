Actor Deep Sidhu blamed for violence
- Farm leaders alleged Sidhu — who earlier publicly aired his differences with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha — tried to defame the farmers’ stir.
Senior farm leaders and politicians on Tuesday evening blamed 36-year-old Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for inciting violence during the Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi.
Sidhu was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) two weeks ago in connection with a sedition case against US-based banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs For Justice.
Farm leaders alleged Sidhu — who earlier publicly aired his differences with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha — tried to defame the farmers’ stir. “We condemn this act of Deep Sidhu in strong words and we think that he was working as a government agent. We didn’t have any plans to go to Red Fort but he did not follow our guidelines and even misled some youth,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni.
Other leaders said Sidhu attempted to wrest back the limelight after being sidelined by farm unions. “He [Sidhu] posted a video claiming responsibility and justifying the act. Those who hoisted the flag at Red Fort were allowed a free passage as part of a conspiracy,” said BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan.
The controversy began with a Facebook video posted from the actor’s account around 2pm in which Sidhu could be seen along with his supporters at the Red Fort. Many of them held the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs, and a young man could be seen climbing a flagstaff in the background, with the ‘kesari’ flag in hand.
“He is the front face of Khalistan and the role he played on Republic day has made it clear,” said Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress parliamentarian from Ludhiana.
Sidhu posted another video on Facebook at 5.40pm, where he admitted to hoisting the Nishan Sahib flag but said that he had done nothing wrong.
But farm leaders were not convinced. “Deep Sidhu, who was the election agent of Bharatiya Janta Party candidate Sunny Deol and whose picture with Narendra Modi went viral on social media, led the charge at Red Fort [on Tuesday], according to TV visuals. This clearly points to an element of sabotage,” said Hannan Mollah, the leader of All India Kisan Sabha and a member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.
In 2019, Sidhu campaigned for BJP candidate Sunny Deol, who went on to win the Gurdaspur constituency. He was very close to Deol’s family, but later, Deol dissociated himself from Sidhu.
Law student writes to CJI to take cognisance of Red Fort violence
Rai stated that the incident has hurt the "country's devotional spirit" and an inquiry is essential to determine how anti-social elements managed to enter the tractor rally.
Home minister takes stock of situation in urgent meet
Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice.
Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations
While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.
Leaders condemn violence, Opposition seeks repeal of laws
The Opposition, including the Congress, alleges that the government rushed the farm laws without proper discussion in Parliament. The Centre, however, says the reforms will lead to new opportunities in agriculture trade.
House canteen dishes out new menu, hikes prices
The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27.
Discussing a possible route for Amarnath via Kargil: Prahlad Patel
Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel said government is addressing the lack of adventure sports equipment in Kargil.
Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states
In contrast to the violence seen in the Capital, farmers held peaceful rallies across the country to protest against the farm laws.
At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic
India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
Farmers' tractor rally violence: Dark day for the Republic
Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns
The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29
Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM
Khattar said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.
Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during tractor rally
