Tractor rally violence: Sunny Deol distances himself from Deep Sidhu
Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliament member Sunny Deol has again distanced himself from Deep Sidhu, a Punjabi film actor-turned-activist who allegedly led a mob of protesting farmers that stormed the Red Fort and hoisted a flag on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Deol said he was saddened to see what has happened at the Red Fort and added: “Through a tweet, on December 6 [2020], I have already made it clear that I or my family has no link with Deep Sidhu.”
Deol last month said the “issue was between the government and the farming community and that some people were exploiting the situation”. Deol referred to Sidhu saying “he was with me during my campaign but is now being driven by his own agenda. I have nothing to do with his activities.”
Deol’s fresh comments came as a photo purportedly showing Sidhu with him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was posted on social media.
A video from Sidhu’s Facebook account went viral on Tuesday in which he could purportedly be seen along with his supporters at the Red Fort. Many of them held the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs. A man could be seen climbing the monument with the flag in his hand.
Sidhu justified the flag hoisting saying when genuine rights and issues are not solved, anger is bound to flare up in any protest. He said they went to the Red Fort to “symbolically register” their protest, and to exercise their “democratic rights”.
The National Investigation Agency last month issued a summon to Sidhu to appear before it in a case registered against Sikhs for Justice.
Even farmers, who were earlier excited about the tractor rally and spent the day glued to their phones and television sets, said the violence on the streets of Delhi and outside the Red Fort weakened the movement.
In pre-Covid times, I worked with 240 workers. 140 of these left and didn't return. I am managing with only 100 workers, says Kular
In the Haryana districts of Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Dadri, villages emptied out as farmers drove to Delhi in tractors-trailers, cars, SUVs and motorbikes.
Rajaona was convicted over the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in August 1995.
