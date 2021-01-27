Chaos in Delhi as protesting farmers stormed Red Fort: Here’s what happened
The national Capital descended into chaos as thousands of farmers protesting against the three laws passed in September to reform the agriculture sector on Tuesday stormed into Delhi’s Red Fort complex after breaking barricades and driving tractors through roadblocks. Here is a recap of what happened:
• The protesting farmers were to take a tractor rally through three designated routes in Delhi on Day 62 of their protest against the laws.
• The rally was allowed after farm unions promised a display of pageantry that would rival the morning’s Republic Day parade.
• One of the farmer groups from Ghazipur protest site deviated from the agreed-upon route and reached ITO, where they ran riot.
• Another group from Singhu border stormed the Red Fort, where one of the protesters climbed the first available flag post and hoisted the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs.
• A violent clash with policemen trying to disperse them followed.
• The protesters on tractors rammed through buses and barricades.
• Men with swords on horses tried to run down policemen as police rushed containers, buses, and barriers to block key roads in central Delhi.
• A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO. A video showed the tractor ramming into a police barricade.
• The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charges at several points where clashes broke out.
• Delhi Police said 83 personnel were injured after being attacked by agitating farmers.
• Some groups of farmers began returning to their respective sit-in sites in the evening.
• But thousands could still be seen in several areas including ITO, Nangloi, and Mukarba Chowk.
• Visuals also showed people gathered at the Red Fort.
• Mobile internet services were suspended in three Haryana districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar, and Palwal for 24 hours ending 5pm Wednesday.
• Mobile internet was restricted in some parts of the national capital and several Metro stations were also shut down temporarily throughout the day.
• Delhi Police said that legal action will be taken against those who assaulted police personnel.
• Union home minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with senior officials, including home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava and Intelligence Bureau director Arvind Kumar, to assess the law-and-order situation.
Assam Congress MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed dies; party reduced to 19 legislators
- Badarpur MLA, Ahmed's last rites will be held at Karimganj on Wednesday afternoon.
News updates at 9 am: Air quality of Delhi remains "very poor"
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Farmers' protest Live Updates: Heavy security deployment at Tikri border
- The Delhi Police have registered 22 FIRs in connection with the violence, officials said.
Actor Deep Sidhu blamed for violence
- Farm leaders alleged Sidhu — who earlier publicly aired his differences with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha — tried to defame the farmers’ stir.
Law student writes to CJI to take cognisance of Red Fort violence
- Rai stated that the incident has hurt the “country’s devotional spirit” and an inquiry is essential to determine how anti-social elements managed to enter the tractor rally.
