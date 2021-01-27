A day after farmers’ tractor rally entered Delhi, normal traffic resumes

A day after several roads in the national capital were blocked for general vehicular movement when protesting farmers digressed from the tractor rally’s original routes and drove into the city, Delhi traffic police said that normal traffic had resumed on all stretches.

“Movement on all roads has been normalised,” a senior traffic official said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, traffic officials said that roads around Meerut Expressway, Akshardham, Pragati Maidan, Vikas Marg, ITO, Mandi House, India Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Delhi-Noida Link Road, Ghazipur border, Singhu border, and Chilla border had to be closed off for general traffic as the farmers’ tractor rally got out of control.

“Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katju Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela and DSIIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads,” traffic police’s official handle tweeted on Tuesday.

In another tweet, they said, “Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road. Please avoid these roads.”