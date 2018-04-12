BJP leaders’ fast against budget session washout farcical, says Congress

The Congress on Thursday dubbed as “farcical,” the ongoing fast by the BJP MPs against the non-functioning of Parliament.

“A Farcical Fast by a fascist BJP,” said Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, amid reports of fast by BJP MPs at various places across the country.

Surjewala also asked when would the Prime Minister talk of “Jan Ki Baat” (people’s talk), instead of “jumlas and rhetoric” managing headlines.

“Post rhetoric, jumlas, diversions, headline management, TV studio warfare; Will PM/BJP answer when will they start Jan Ki Baat’?,” he said on Twitter.

Surjewala also used the hashtag “#UpvasKaJumla” along with his tweet.

He had on Wednesday termed thr fast led by prime minister Narendra Modi as “a drama” and “a photo-op.”