BJP leaders make provocative speeches in the name of religion: Raj CM Gehlot

Jaipur: Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders to speak on the work of the Rajasthan government instead of talking about religion in the elections.

“BJP leaders come and say provocative things in their speeches in the name of religion. They impose their agenda in the name of religion which is not a good tradition. I challenge them to speak on our schemes and programmes, the performance of the government instead of doing politics in the name of religion,” he said.

Polling in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state will take place on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

Addressing newspersons in Jaipur and Kota, the CM said, “PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders would come for electioneering. The BJP leaders will only do things which provoke people,” he said.

“We made important laws, gave 10 guarantees in inflation relief camps, our Covid management was excellent, Rajasthan is first in north India and second in the country in economic growth. We delivered good governance in five years. Development is our agenda and we are contesting elections on this,” he said.

“I challenge BJP leaders to talk about our schemes and programmes and development works carried out by the state government. If they have something to criticize on our development works, they should do it but it is not a good thing to do provocative things,” said the CM.

The chief minister continued that the BJP will not discuss, as they have nothing to say, and “We have a lot to say. We hope that the public will repeat us this time.”

Earlier in the morning, Gehlot paid tributes to former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on his birth anniversary, and later in the afternoon reached Kota for launching the Guarantee Yatra in the Kota division.

Exuding confidence that the government will return to power, the CM said there is no anti-incumbency.

“There is no anti-incumbency wave. The government has done a good job. Seeing the atmosphere, I can say that the government will repeat... We have given good governance and provided water, electricity, education, health and road connectivity. The law-and-order situation is better in Rajasthan,” he said.

The BJP, however, said Gehlot’s government has failed to provide security to women and girls in the state. The party’s spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the CM who is talking about peace and brotherhood has failed to provide security to women and girls in the state. “The law-and-order situation has deteriorated and there has been many other examples where the sentiments of other communities have been affected. Gehlot needs to introspect.”