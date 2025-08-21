BJP leadership likely to become ‘more hard liner’ in future: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday elaborated on his recent remarks regarding the trajectory of the BJP leadership of becoming increasingly 'hardline', suggesting that in the future Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could appear "softer" by comparison. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor(PTI)

He mentioned the shift in the BJP's ideological spectrum across three leadership era of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and PM Narendra Modi.

Explaining his remarks, Kishor said, "The reference of the statement which is being given in that statement I have tried to explain the evolution of BJP's leadership. If you compare Vajpayee and Advani, then Vajpayee is considered as mascot of soft Hindutva while Advani was a hardliner. But in today's context if you compare Advani and Modi, people who use think Advani as a hardliner will consider him soft in comparison to Modi."

He warned that this trajectory could continue, "So I tried to explain that with upcoming time trajectory of BJP's leadership will keep getting of hardliner. In next 10 to 15 years BJP leadership will be in hand of such a person where Modi's leadership will look softer."

Earlier, responding to Congress's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar Prashant Kishor on Sunday said that it is due to his party's padyatra that the opposition party has been forced to hit the streets.

Speaking to reporters, Prashant Kishor said, "Our padyatra has forced these leaders onto the streets. This is the fear of Jan Suraaj that the pension, which had been ₹400 for the last 20 years, has now increased to ₹1100, and the salary of cooks has doubled. 125 units of electricity have become free...Earlier, RJD used to ask for votes, raising the fear of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, and the BJP used to ask for votes, mentioning the fear of Lalu Prasad Yadav."

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.