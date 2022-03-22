BJP may name Goa CM on Monday, stake claim to form the govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday is likely to name the chief minister of Goa and meet governor P S Sreedharan Pillai to stake claim to form the next government, state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday.

During the day, a meeting for the election of the leader of the legislative party will be held after the central observers arrive in the state, he added.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar was appointed as the observer while Union minister of state L Murugan was appointed as the co-observer for Goa last week.

“National president J P Nadda has phoned and said that the legislature party meeting will be held on Monday… observer Narendra Singh Tomar and co observer L Murugan will participate in the meeting. The legislative party leader will be announced after the meeting following which we will meet governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and announce the date (of swearing-in),” Tanavade said.

Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadanavis and desk in-charge C T Ravi will also attend the legislative party meeting, he added.

Acting chief minister Pramod Sawant also said the decision about the swearing-in ceremony will be finalised by Monday.

“Everything will be finalised by Monday after the observers come and we hold a meeting of the BJP legislature party,” he said.

On Saturday evening, Sawant and his party colleague Vishwajit Rane held a joint meeting with Union minister Amit Shah in the national capital. Both Sawant and Rane are being seen as top contenders for the post of chief minister in the state.

In the assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 20 out of 40 seats.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which fought the polls in an alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), won two seats and extended its “unconditional support” to the BJP.

The TMC was completely rejected by voters.